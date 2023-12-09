Megan Thee Stallion, Latto Catch Strays From Nicki Minaj On ‘Pink Friday 2’

Nicki Minaj seemingly dissed Megan Thee Stallion and Latto on Pink Friday 2.

The long-awaited sequel to her 2010 freshman album Pink Friday 2 finally arrived yesterday, and Nicki has fans eating out of her hands. Ahead of the album release one week prior, the New York rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make it known that anybody unlucky enough to be on her list will not be pardoned.

“December 8th is COMING SOON,” Minaj wrote. “If you on my $h!t list, you will never EVER recover. The. Fkng. End.”

The rapper has lived up to not only a highly anticipated return to music but also the vague threats she issued to her rivals. Fans have their hands full already dissecting the lyrics on Minaj’s new album, and there are definitely a few disses on there. Nicki Minaj appears to take a dig at her former collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, seemingly trolling her with a play on words that give light to the Tory Lanez situation.

While these two were once good friends and coworkers, it seems things have gotten sour between the pair of decorated women rappers. On the album song titled “FTCU,” Nicki challenged her opps by asking, “Who wanna play with Nicki?” Iggy also appeared to catch the proverbial stray bullet when Minaj rapped: “Stay in your Tory lane, bitch, I’m not Iggy.”

Elsewhere on the album, Nicki Minaj had some more time on the track “Fallin 4 U,” where she seems to come for Latto next but with a much milder jab. “Picture you endin’ up under the seat, where the dread at?/ Picture not listenin’ when I said you would dread that/ I mean locs, ho, you-you’s a chop ho/I’m number one, y’all go argue over top four/ Clean, sweep, you gettin’ mopped, ho,” raps Nicki.

Fans have been sounding off on social media about the unexpected shots taken, and they seem to be loving the album so far. Pink Friday 2 comes 13 years after the original sequel, which was released in November 2010.