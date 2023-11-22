Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Pink Lamborghini Urus Stolen In Miami

Keyshia Ka’oir Davis, the wife of rapper Gucci Mane, says her Lamborghini truck was stolen in Miami, and she’s offering a reward for its return.

On Wednesday morning, the Ka’oir franchise founder posted photos of the vehicle as she pleaded with her followers for help in locating the luxury vehicle.

“My pink Lambo was stolen in Miami!!! If U see her DM me! I got some $$$$,” she wrote on Instagram. She also added in her stories that fans should keep an eye out for the truck in either Miami, Fort Lauderdale, or Palm Beach.

In the comments, many fans said she spotted a similar car driving around in Miami. However, Keyshia Ka’oir added, “Y’all gotta send me a pic/ proof,” in the comments for those looking for a quick payday.

Her fans also condemned the theft with some folks questioning thieves would target such a vehicle that would sure to stand out.

“People work hard for things and then people with no moral compass think they have the right to take that from them. Sad asf… Just call the insurance company cause baby they got that with a tow truck and probably shipped overseas by now,” one person said in the comments. “It’s in New Jersey on its way to Africa by now sis,” another fan wrote. “The audacity of y’all to say just go buy another people like y’all should’ve been swallowed,” another said.

Ka’oir has not disclosed any details about the theft, but some fans have speculated that she might have left the car unattended with the key fob, as many question whether such a car can be stolen given the sophisticated tracking technology.

There are reports that the car might belong to one of Keyshia Ka’oir’s older children, her daughter, who would normally drive the car in the South Florida area.