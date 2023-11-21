Diddy Forced Cassie To Remove Breast Implants A Week After Surgery

Another shocking allegation against Diddy has surfaced as a woman claims that the hip hop mogul forced Cassie to get breast implants only to want them removed the next day because he did not like them.

A Daily Mail article citing the gruesome and alleged controlling behavior of the hip-hop mogul has gone viral as the unnamed source reveals that Cassie was forced by Diddy to get breast enhancement surgery in 2009.

The source claims that the breast enhancement was Diddy’s idea, and during a consultation with plastic surgeon Dr. Frank Ryan at his Beverly Hills office, the Bad Boy Records head did all of the talking, making it clear that Cassie did not have a say.

Diddy has been under intense scrutiny following the filing of a damning lawsuit by Cassie last week, which claimed that record label exec had beaten her, trafficked her to have sex with random male prostitutes across the country, and even raped her after she broke up with him in 2018.

The hip-hop billionaire swiftly moved to settle the lawsuit in under 24 hours after it was filed. The lawsuit was withdrawn on Monday following Cassie’s lawyer revealing that Diddy agreed to settle the matter for an undisclosed sum of money.

The discussion about the lawsuit has remained live on the internet as many persons are coming out to talk about the rapper’s treatment of his then girlfriend, and some have even shared old videos that hint at the jealous, possessive, and controlling man Cassie said Diddy was.

One of those persons now claims that her body autonomy was violated by the rapper/entrepreneur, who forced her to have the breast implant and, when he was displeased the next day, told the doctor to remove the implants- putting Cassie’s health and life at risk.

“Diddy thought they could go right back into surgery, like now, and take them out,” the source said.

However, the doctor reportedly shared that the surgery could only be safely done at least six (6) months later “to see how it heals because she was just opened up.”

The source said Diddy demanded that the implants be removed.

“No, they’ve got to come out, call who you need to call, they’ve got to come out,” Diddy reportedly told the doctor who died in 2010 in a freak accident while texting and driving in Malibu, California.

The source said they were speaking out under anonymity to corroborate the claims made by Cassie that Diddy was controlling and controlled every aspect of her life.

“To me, watching this, it was just so cruel, so horrible. She was treated like a rat. It was literally like her voice was snatched and there was nothing she could do, that if she started standing up for herself, she’d be in trouble… she knew to keep quiet and go along with whatever he was saying,” the source said adding that Diddy was the one who gave all the instructions to the doctor.

The procedure reportedly cost $16,000, and while the doctor was initially excited to be treating a celebrity, the doctor raised concerns about Diddy’s request to remove the implants, calling it “mutilation” even as Cassie sobbed while in terrible pain.

“The very next day, he wanted to meet Dr. Ryan and discuss having the breasts removed for a smaller size. He said they were too big. It was the day after surgery, and she looked like she (Cassie) was in pain,” the source claimed.

The source continued, “[Dr. Ryan] was shocked and seemed like he was going to piss his pants, like ‘What am I going to do with this?'”

Diddy was, however, adamant, “No, they’ve got to come out,” and the doctor removed the implants a week later.

The sources says that the Doctor felt bad for Cassie and that while all of that was unfolding she was not talking at all.

“She was crying, visibly traumatized, but she wasn’t saying anything at all,” the source said.

Diddy has not broken his silence since the lawsuit was filed, but some new photos shows him appears to be in distress likely about the allegations levied against him.