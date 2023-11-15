Bob Marley’s Art Director and Friend, Neville Garrick, Dead At 73

Neville Garrick, the famous Jamaican graphic artiste and photographer of reggae legend Bob Marley, has died.

The creative, who is well-known for his award-winning work on Marley’s visuals and photos, died on Tuesday evening in California after battling cancer, his family shared with the world.

“With profound sadness, we inform you of the peaceful transition of our beloved Neville, after a brief but brave fight with cancer,” a statement from the family posted on Instagram read.

“Your prayers for our family during this challenging time are deeply appreciated as we come to terms with this great loss. Neville was a Jamaican graphic artist and visual designer, renowned for his extraordinary contributions to the world of music and art. He was most recognized for his Award Winning work as Art Director for Bob Marley, creating timeless artwork covers and designs that are still being recognized globally today,” the statement added.

Garrick started his career as a young journalist in the mid-1970s but later went into a career of artistic designing – where he created several Marley album covers and also designed the set for the famous Reggae Sunsplash festival held in the 1980s.

Among his achievements is creating more than 100 album covers for the likes of Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Burning Spear, The Wailers, Steel Pulse, and the I-Three, among many others.

In the statement to the Jamaica Observer, his daughter and PR powerhouse, Naomi Garrick, CEO of Garrick Communications LTD, said, “Our hearts are broken as we come to terms with this loss. Neville in his own words ‘coloured the music’ but for us, he coloured our lives. Our hope is that his work will continue to be enjoyed and celebrated around the world.”

Garrick is remembered for his contributions to art and reggae music and has received many awards in Jamaica, including the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence for his contributions to Jamaican music in 2005.

He was also recognized by Billboard Magazine this year for the #22 Best 100 Album Cover of all time.

He was also hired by Paramount Films to be the Historic Advisor for the Bob Marley Biopic: One Love set to be released in 2024.

On social media, he was widely mourned by members of the music fraternity and those who encountered him.

“Jah jah kno. R.I.P great one,” Sean Paul wrote in the comments. “Rest in Power Uncle Neville,” Noami Cowan said.

“Another great Spirit has joined the Ancestors. Our Culture is rich with your contribution Sir Neville. Condolences to your family,” University of the West Indies, Mona dancehall studies Professor Dr. Donna Hope wrote.

“So blessed to have spent the last year with @nevillegarrick laughing listening to stories working on his friend biopic its just good memories his energy lives on forever he is imprinted in my consciousness condolences to family and close friends we will miss him,” Ziggy Marley wrote.

“SIP NEVILLE my Brother… you did your work well … those of us who knew you well respected and loved you dearly and will hold you in our hearts for all time,” Cindy Breakspeare, Bob Marley’s son Damian Marley’s mother, wrote.