Jahshii Elevates To Legendary Status In “Legends” Video

Jahshii debuts the video for his new single “Legends.”

The young dancehall deejay has been having a tough year in his personal life but manages to keep focus on his musical career and keep his head above water. A few weeks back, his brother was shot and killed at his home in Grants Pen, and a few months before that, the deejay and his entourage were shot at in a drive-by shooting shortly after leaving a club in Kingston. Several members of his entourage were injured in the incident.

The attempt on his life and the shooting death of his brother reportedly stemmed from the killing of a businessman in Grants Pen who allegedly had a domestic dispute with Jahshii’s mother.

In a recent interview, Jahshii says he is not a target by gangsters and alludes to what has been happening to regular life living in the Garrison. “[I am] not targeted, ah garrison mi fawud from you know. Garrison is like a time bomb, ah human being live in the garrison and just go off at anytime so ah not because of me or not me make any garrison go off,” he said.

In the 9Mile Visualz-directed video “Legends,” Jahshii sings about his journey to stardom. The artiste rose to fame in 2021 with his breakout hit “Gvnman Town.” He rapidly rose to the height of his career with a slew of follow-up hits.

“Long life and prosperity/ Substance in a hits longevity/ Say every ghetto youths a celebrity/ Nah pree them negative energy/ Me go hard for everything every cent/ Cyan stop weh God set for me,” he deejays over a beat produced by DJ Mac.