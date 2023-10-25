Byron Messia Breaks Billboard Rap Airplay Chart 18-Year Drought For Jamaicans

Byron Messia hit a major career milestone as his song “Talibans” debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Rap Airplay chart on Tuesday, making it the first time in almost two decades that a Jamaican-born artist reaching the top 10. The song entered the chart three months ago and moved up to No. 8 from No. 11 just a week ago.

Although Messia grew up in St. Kitts and Nevis and claim the islands as his home, he was born in Jamaica. Some dancehall fans are reacting to the track reaching the Top 10 of the Rap Airplay chart, giving him props for the achievement.

The song uses dancehall riddim, cadence, and Jamaica’s native language, Patois. Some fans are reveling in the news despite Messia’s falling out with dancehall fans. His song is the first track by a Jamaican-born artiste to climb that chart in 14 years.

On the Billboard Rap Airplay chart, Byron Messia is behind “Oh You Went,” Featuring Young Thug and Drake at No. 7, “Peaches & Eggplants” by Young Nudy Featuring 21 Sav at No. 6, Sexyy Red’s “SkeeYee” at No. 5, “All My Life” by Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole at No. 4, “Paint The Town Red” by Doja Cat at No. 2, “Bongos” by Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion at No. 2, and “Fukumean” by Gunna at No. 1.

In the meantime, the last artiste to feature on the Billboard Rap Airplay chart was Sean Paul, who debuted in 2005 with “We Be Burnin”. The song peaked at No.6. Sean Paul went on to have a slew of hits enter the Rap Airplay chart, including tracks like “So Fine” in 2009 at No. 13, “Feel It” with DJ Felli Fel, T-Pain, Flo Rida and Pitbull also in 2009 at No. 23, “Got 2 Luv U” featuring Alexis Jordan in 2011 at No. 20.

In the meantime, “Talibans” is getting heavy rotations on simultaneous Billboard charts, including the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart, where it currently sits at No. 16, and the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay at No. 13, as well as the Rhythmic Airplay chart at No. 22.

“Talibans” remix featuring Burna Boy is also at No. 1 on Billboard’s US Afrobeats Songs chart.

The latest success of the song comes as Byron asserts that he is now a rapper and that the song is a rap song. He previously claimed that the song was an Afrobeats track before backtracking and claiming it was a dancehall tune and now saying it is rap, although he does say his label is based on his “lifestyle” rather than the elements of the genre found in the track.

Reacting to the song’s success, he wrote on Instagram, “humbled.” In another post on Instagram Story, he wrote, “We got work to do still. Appreciate the support and love.”

Byron Messia revealed that he is currently working on a new album.