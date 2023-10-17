Beenie Man Celebrates OG Status In “Simma” Video

Beenie Man is settling in comfortably as an OG in dancehall, and his new video “Simma” is a true reflection of the heights he has reached and maintained in the genre.

With four decades in music after first gaining recognition as a child star, Beenie Man’s longevity in the music business is second to none. His new album SIMMA is also a reflection of the confidence and ease of delivery the deejay possesses. After all, he has nothing more to prove to anyone but himself.

“Simma,” which was produced by Roel Powell, is the title track and the first song off the album. The single perfectly set the tone for what is arguably one of Beenie Man’s best body of work.

“The song them a drive-a drive them crazy/ ‘Cause me never budge, no if, no maybe/ Solid ‘pon the ground, them boy deh shaky/ No little bait can’t test,” Beenie deejays in the chorus over a modern dancehall beat. “Been a lock e city, been a lock e town/ Been a run the place, big up every sound/ Presidential when me touch down.”

The video saw guest appearances from MP Lisa Hanna, the deejay’s daughter Desha Ravers, his girlfriend Camille Lee, and a host of other local celebrities in dancehall circles.

Beenie Man recently hosted an album listening party at Weddy Weddy that drew some familiar faces, including his longtime rival turn friend, Bounty Killer, who himself also has a new project out with Baby Cham and Dave Kelly.

SIMMA features 20 tracks and guest appearances from Shenseea, Ms Banks, Stonebwoy, Bunji Garlin, Hoodcelebrityy, Shaggy, Giggs, Busy Signal, Mya, Dexta Daps, Morgan Heritage, Anthony Red Rose, Dre Island, Charly Black, Popcaan and more artists.