Skeng Is All About The “Dolla Bill” In New Video

Skeng returns to the airwaves with “Dolla Bill,” his latest banger to get his 4th quarter campaign going.

The Spanish Town deejay has been dominating dancehall since his meteoric rise thanks to gritty anthems like “Gvnman Shift” and “Protocol.” Since getting a taste of stardom, Skeng has not shown the slightest sign of slowing down. This year alone, he dropped over a dozen new solo singles and several collaborations, including tracks with Valiant, Kraft, and Intence.

The KD Visual-directed cut saw Skeng and his crew linking up at his new crib to throw some dice and flash stacks of cash. Certainly, you can’t have a Skeng video without a few Mercedes-Benz parked outside and plenty females surrounding him and his crew. “Dolla Bill” saw the dancehall star teaming up with El Chopanuir Records.

Fans gave the effort a passing mark for the delivery and quality of the video. “Skeng never disappoints always a hit when he drops and the quality of his videos only getting better and more creative with each release, keep them coming ratty gang,” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “When are we gonna admit that Skeng is this generation’s goat. Every song in rotation and video them slap differently.”

Skeng is currently expecting his second child with his girlfriend, Asya Miller, after welcoming his first last year. The proud father recently brought his girlfriend and his son on stage for his performance in the UK in front of a sold-out crowd.

Since his rise in 2021, Skeng has attracted the attention of some big names in music, including Nicki Minaj, who remixed his song “Likkle Miss,” and Jamaican-American producer Rvssian, who recorded a few singles with him.