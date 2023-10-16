DC Young Fly Mourns Death Of His Sister Months After His Wife Jacky Oh Passed

Comedian DC Young Fly can’t catch a break as he revealed on Monday night that he lost a third family member as his family deals with the loss of his baby mother, Jacky Oh.

The comedian, whose real name is John Whitfield, has continued with life after Jacky O’s passing and recently celebrated the first birthday of their youngest child. However, it appears that the Whitfield family is struck by tragedy again as he revealed that his sister recently passed away.

“In a matter of a year, I lost 3 people, my Kuzzin on last august my girl in may and my sister a couple days ago… u jus gotta stick through the mission knowin that GOD got u and he will grant you the strength,” the Wild’N Out cast member said.

DC Young Fly, however, shared that he had faith in God and that everything would work out.

“Remember he parted the Red Sea not make it disappear .. the problems are still there he jus allowed u to get through it make sure Yu stay righteous don’t hold no grudge because GOD is love and love will always overcome adversity,” he wrote.

The comedian has been mostly out of the public eye since the death of his partner, Jacklyn Smith, also known as Jacky Oh, who died following surgery complications in Miami on May 31. At the time, there were reports that she had undergone a mommy makeover.

Despite that, the comedian has remained focused as he unveiled his comedy tour that began in September, with stops coming up in North Carolina, Cleveland, Ohia, Flint, Michigan, and Oklahoma this month before continuing across the mid-west and evening in January 2024. Last month, DC Young Fly shared a rare moment of grief.

“We in this together and forever !!! My Angel my baby my wife the Queen of my children I wish there was a reset button,” he captioned a photo of him tending to their baby.

In the meantime, many of D.C.’s followers shared supportive messages with him. “Love and prayers for you to continue to walk and stand strong in your faith,” DL Hughley wrote. Keri Hilson added, “So sorry to hear DC. Sending love & healing to you. I know you’re strong but I’ll still continue covering you in prayer,” while Hit Man Holla said, “Love you my guy! Call me if u need anything & sorry for yo loss.”