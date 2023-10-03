Shenseea Looks Stunning Celebrating Birthday With Son and Friends – Photos

Shenseea rang in her 27th birthday in style as she dined at the famous luxury restaurant Carbone with her son and loved ones.

Cabone is a favorite celebrity haunt, with the likes of Rihanna sharing her love for the restaurant’s food, especially her pregnancy cravings. The restaurant, which is established across New York, Las Vegas Miami, and other states, features Italian food and fine dining.

Shenseea shared snaps of her evening, including an elegant birthday outfit showing off just the right amount of skin. The artiste styled her hair in a ponytail that hung down her back and donned a sexy white satin dress that went down to her ankle. The dress has a high split in the front lined with tiny feathers, which gives a peek at the artiste’s toned legs and rounded derriere.

The artiste also blows out a birthday candle on what appears to be a slice of cheesecake and, in another, what appears to be shrimp and vegetables. In another snap, she poses among tall pots featuring palm trees.

While members of the table sing Shenseea happy birthday, her son, Rajeiro, who is sitting on her left, joins in the birthday celebrations, but his mom quickly corrects him in the typical ways a Jamaican mother would.

As the waiter brings out the artiste’s cake and the table erupts in song, Rajeiro seems to forget that his manners. “Happy birthday Shenseea,” Raj sings as his mother shockingly turns and says, “Ooh?”

“What’s my name?” Shenseea asks him while the table erupts in laughter. “Mommy. Mom,” he answers.

Shenseea doesn’t appear upset as she also smiles. Raj, who turned eight years old this year, appears to be spending time with his mother for her birthday. The young boy was recently featured as a model at the Rookie USA kids show at New York Fashion Week last month.