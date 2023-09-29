Tupac Murder Case: Police Arrested and Charge Suspect Keefe D

Las Vegas Police have arrested author Duane Keith ‘Keefe D’ Davis for the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Shakur’s killing and untimely death continue to be mourned by millions of fans worldwide, and his family is finally about to get justice as Las Vegas police announced that Keefe D, the uncle of one of the men originally arrested for Shakur’s murder, might be charged for the rapper’s murder.

The Hip Hop icon was killed by armed men while on the Las Vegas strip 27 years ago. The investigation into his death was recently reopened after police scoured a biography published by Keefe D more than five years ago in which he writes about the killing and his nephew, who was a member of the Southside Compton Crips.

His account seemingly placed him as an eyewitness to the murder, although he was never arrested or involved as part of the investigation. There are reports that he is the only living person who witnessed the rapper’s killing.

According to the Associated Press, Keefe D was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of murder. He is expected to be indicted later on Friday and formally charged.

The latest development in the case comes almost two (2) months after Las Vegas police executed a search warrant on Keefe D’s house located in the upscale community of Henderson, Las Vegas.

At the time, cops were vague as they revealed that they were looking for items that might help them in the murder investigation of Tupac Shakur.

The police collected evidence in the form of computers, a cellphone, a hard drive, a vibe magazine from the 1990s that featured Tupac, and several .40-caliber bullets, which were to be tested to see if they matched those found at the scene of Tupac’s murder. There were also photographs and a copy of Keefe D’s memoir, which spoke about the moments the rapper was killed by men at a stoplight on the Vegas strip.

The memoir and subsequent interviews to promote the book titled Compton Street Legend are likely to be used as evidence by cops as Keefe D admitted he was present in the Cadillac and saw his nephew possibly shoot the rapper on September 7, 1996.

He claims in his book that it was he who passed the gun from the front seat of the Cadillac. They were in the back seat where the shots were fired from. His nephew Orlando Anderson, who was in the back seat with another man, was arrested for the rapper’s murder but later released.

There are reports that he had previously threatened the rapper’s life after him being a Compton Crip, was beaten up by Shakur earlier that day. Anderson was killed two years after Tupac’s death.

Tupac was shot multiple times and died at the age of 25. At the time, he was with label boss Suge Knight and others after they left the MGM Grand following the Bruce Seldon and Mike Tyson boxing match.