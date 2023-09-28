Chrisean Rock Responds To Claims Her Baby Has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

Chrisean Rock responds to rumors that her son, Chrisean Malone Jr., has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. The reality TV star and her child for rapper Blueface have been in the headlines a lot these past few weeks with a lot of head-scratching moments.

Aside from Rock and Blueface confirming that their son requires surgery for a hernia, there are new speculations that the 3-week-old baby boy suffers from Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, FAS.

One may ask, what exactly is Fetal Alcohol Syndrome? According to the Mayo Clinic, FAS is a condition that develops in babies when the mother consumes alcohol during pregnancy. This causes alcohol to enter the bloodstream and subsequently reach the fetus after getting past the placenta. This can cause a lot of physical and mental health problems as the child grows, including vision and hearing problems, slow physical growth, and a small head and brain. The child could also develop heart, kidney, and bone problems.

After sharing a few photos of her baby boy, some fans on social media started speculating that the child has FAS. One user on Twitter points out some physical features of the baby that she says are in line with symptoms of the condition.

“I hate to be that person, but it really looks like Chrisean’s baby has fetal alcohol syndrome,” they said. “He has literally every physical characteristic, including the folds in the corner of his eyes, small eyes, drop nose, open mouth, extra large low set ears, etc.”

The Twitter user, whose username is Nyla Lauren, also shared a clip of the baby crying, telling her followers that is also more evidence of FAS. “My goal is only to raise awareness in hopes Chrisean will see it and get the baby tested,” she said.

Several fans responded to her tweets, with a lot of them in agreement with her assessment. A few others cautioned her about making the statement.

I hate to be that person, but it really looks like Chrisean’s baby has fetal alcohol syndrome. He has literally every physical characteristic, including the folds in the corner of his eyes, small eyes, drop nose, open mouth, extra large low set ears, etc. https://t.co/OagVgaX668 pic.twitter.com/luQn1k6nWz — Nyla Lauren (@NylaLauren) September 23, 2023

Here is the sound of Blueface and Chrisean’s baby crying. People are saying it sounds like cri-du-chat syndrome, but high pitched crying can also be caused by alcohol withdrawal in infants. My goal is only to raise awareness in hopes Chrisean will see it and get the baby tested. pic.twitter.com/fws8SIMJK6 — Nyla Lauren (@NylaLauren) September 25, 2023

Blueface previously accused Chrisean Rock of smoking and consuming alcohol during her pregnancy. She also received heavy backlash after a video surfaced of her smoking while being very pregnant.

Chrisean Rock has since responded to the claims about Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. She clapped back, saying that the baby was quite healthy.

“My baby is healthy,” she said defiantly. “They would have told me if he had symptoms. He’s healthy bro. Just ’cause that picture wasn’t that cute doesn’t mean you can post my baby on the internet. That sh*t is wild. Now my baby father [Blueface] is bitter. He doing bitter sh*t now because I liked some sh*t about my ex being the baby’s father. But I’m only doing sh*t because that hurt. F*** you.”

Earlier this week, Chrisean Rock liked several tweets about her ex-boyfriend Ronny Doe suggesting that Blueface is not the father of her son, but he is. The move angered the “Thotiana” rapper, who says he will focus on his first son and baby mother, Jaidyn Alexis. In a shot at Rock, he tweeted that he only has one baby mother.

Chrisean Rock responds to concerns about her baby