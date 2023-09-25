Tory Lanez In Voice Message From Prison: “No Fear In My Heart At All”

Incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez is assuring fans that he is well and adjusting to prison life. There is no cause for concern amid reports that he was afraid of inmates at the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.

Tory Lanez was transferred to the facility last week, but a report by Page Six claims that the Toronto rapper was “afraid for his life” after reports surfaced that several inmates serving sentences for murder had killed their cellmates.

The rapper seems to have gotten word of the reports and sought to debunk speculation that he was at risk for harm. An audio/video of him on a telephone call was shared on his social media account, where he said he was

“I’m talking you live from prison right now, man and I’m just happy to get outta that bullsh*t county jail, they was hating on a young fly n**ga you heard,” he said, revealing that he was in a cell alone with no windows or mirrors.

Tory Lanez said he has not seen himself in a mirror for almost a year, but he’s holding up.

“With all them disadvantages against me my head had always held high and I want y’all to know that I am in great spirits, my drive and ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day and I’m so proud of how y’all been moving in my support man.”

Lanez also assured fans that he was coping and they should not be fearful for him.

“I know this feels like a scary time but don’t be afraid, this sh*t don’t spark no fear in my heart at all, in fact, I’m more prepared,” he said.

Message from Tory Lanez pic.twitter.com/ZmjgE2CsU0 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) September 25, 2023

Tory Lanez also revealed that he was getting to release music and videos and will release a new deluxe album, Alone At Prom. Tory is currently awaiting an appeal of his case.

He was sentenced to 10 years for three felony charges in relation to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

The “Lady Of Namek” rapper has maintained that he is innocent, and his attorneys have said that they plan to appeal his sentence on the grounds that the sentence was excessive.