Masicka Showers His Girlfriend With Hermés and Flowers On Her Birthday – Video

A rare moment into dancehall artiste Masicka’s love life has made its way to social media as the artiste’s girlfriend, Candice, recently celebrated her birthday.

Candice’s sister posted a video of the artiste celebrating his lover’s birthday. Very few details are available about the date of her birthday, but the women beamed widely as the artiste passed her a bucket of flowers. Behind Masicka, persons walked in holding balloons and what looked like the iconic orange gift bags from Hermes that retail the coveted Birkin bag.Louis Vuitton products also comes in similar shopping bags so its clear that the dancehall star spared no expense.

In the original post of the intimate moment, Candice’s sister captioned the video with the word “tight [hole emoji] hinting that the artiste was in love with his girlfriend. The artiste’s song “Moments” featuring Stefflon Don also accompanied the video.

Both Masicka and Candice are also noticeably matching in neon yellow clothing. The artiste also has a pleasant smile on his face while observing his girl.

There are reports that Masicka and Candice have been dating since 2012. The two appeared to have broken up sometime around 2017, and thereafter, he began dating Ishawna. The couple made it Instagram official in 2018 while celebrating his 25th birthday.

However, Candice made a comeback in 2019 as the artiste shared a photo of her posing on his new Porsche car.

Masicka’s career has taken off since his debut album, leading to him signing a record deal with Def Jam Records. The artiste has also built up a tough fanbase, especially over his “gyallis” image.

However, the artiste revealed at Reggae Sumfest earlier this year that he was proud of his woman.

“Me a tell unnu straight cause me a gangster inna real life, me love my woman. No bwoy can’t play with my woman nowhere inna the world, you hear that?” the artiste proudly said.

“So, when me a move me like fi move with my woman and she deh ya tonight so big up yourself baby you know how it go. Me love you inna real,” he added.

The artiste’s pronouncement did not sit well with his female fans, many of whom declared that they were having heart pains.