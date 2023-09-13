Michael Rainey Jr. Dating Lil Uzi Vert’s Ex-Girlfriend Saudiah B, Fans React

Power actor Michael Rainey Jr. appears to be getting cozy with influencer Saudiah B and shared a cheeky photo of them on Wednesday night.

It seems that love is in the air for the Power actor as he shared a photo of a mystery woman months after his rumored breakup with girlfriend Hailey. Saudiah B was rumored to have dated Lil Uzi Vert in the past, and she was not well-known until months ago when City Girls rapper JT and she got into a nasty social media fight.

On Wednesday, the actor posted a carousel of photos to his Instagram account, but one particular photo sparked the curiosity of fans.

The third pic showed him hugging a woman with his arm wrapped between her legs. The woman is standing as she leans into him, and his arm is between her leg and grabs her butt from behind. The identity of the woman is not visible, but fans seemed to connect the dots as they claimed that he was not seeing Lil Uzi’s ex-girlfriend.

“Not Michael Rainey started back fw with Saudiah B [crying emojis] he irritates me,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Some fans also pointed out that the dress worn by the mystery woman is the same one worn by Saudiah B days ago. A photo posted to her account showed her wearing a baby blue mini-dress and knee-high silver boots.

Fans of Rainey Jr. also reacted to him and Saudiah B, and he seemingly confirmed that it was her.

Writing in a comment, he seemingly took a dig at his acting nemesis Lil Meech: “Damn I can’t help my cousin wit her outfit?”

Another fan complimented his taste in women of color, writing, “My boy keep him a brown ting.” The actor replied, “Alexa play melanin by woldfacejoeyy.”

Saudiah B has not reacted to the speculations, but at least we know that she’s not interested in Lil Uzi after her fight with JT back in July. JT had shaded her during an argument with another person. However, Saudiah B called out JT for “crashing out” and going crazy over Lil Uzi. She also denied claims by JT that she was ever Lil Uzi’s side chick.