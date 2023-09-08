Shenseea’s New Song “Waistline” Off Her 2nd Album Gets Release Date

Shenseea is set to release her new song “Waistline” this month.

The Jamaican singer has been teasing the song for the past several weeks, and now it finally has a release date. Sources inside the ShenYeng camp told Urban Islandz on Friday that the song will be featured on her forthcoming sophomore album, due later this year or early next year. While the album has yet to get a release date or title, we’re told that it is close to completion, and new music will be rolling out going forward.

“The album is almost done, just finishing touches so expect new singles to begin rolling out,” sources told us. “‘Waistline’ one of the tracks on the album drops on September 15th, look out for a music video for it too, it’s a whole vibe for the rest of the year.”

Last week, Shenseea told her fans that the song will be released sometime this month. “The wait is over, I’m dropping Waistline this month,” she said in a clip posted on her Instagram Story. On Friday (September 8), she confirmed the release date, writing, “Dress said [chicken egg] BTW Waistline drops in 1 week!” with one week from today being Friday, September 15.

Shenseea first previewed the track in August this year when she revealed that it’s one of her favorite unreleased singles that she can’t wait to drop. “Drop yuh waistline when you hear the bass line, you got that thing that I like that’s how mi do it, Imma need more time…Let me lose my mind, drop it all for me,” she sings over an authentic dancehall beat that gives 90s nostalgia.

When she is not in the studio finishing her album, Shenseea is either “mommying,” cooking, or attending Beyonce’s show. Last weekend, the “Blessed” singer turned heads when she hit up Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour show in Los Angeles with her co-manager Dizzy Clean Face. The two then flew to New York City for her son Rajeiro Lee’s first fashion show, where he walked the runway at the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show to kick off this year’s New York Fashion Week.

Fans are certainly looking forward to new music for Shenseea as she queued her second album, which she said was eighty percent done in July. The project will be the follow-up to her 2022 debut LP, Alpha, which earned her rave reviews among dancehall fans. That project saw some big names making guest appearances, including Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Megan Thee Stallion, and 21 Savage.