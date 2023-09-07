Jeezy’s Wife Jeannie Mai Celebrates His New York Times Best Seller Book

Jeezy is now a New York Times Best Seller. The Atlanta rap legend’s new memoir Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe soared to the bestseller list after positive reviews from readers.

Jeezy and his wife Jeannie Mai shared the news on Instagram while celebrating his latest achievement as a best-selling author. “New York Times Bestseller for the 2nd week. None of this would be possible without my team, day ones, and supporters. This one is for the culture. Keep living your dreams,” Jeezy told his fans.

Jeannie Mai went a step further to praise Jeezy for his storytelling gift that transcends from music to books.

“Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom,” Mai wrote while sharing a video of herself and their daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins. “You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling.”

She added, “I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love.”

In this compelling story of pain and triumph, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, takes his fans back to day one of his story and how he turned nothing into something through hard work and overcoming the street life. The Atlanta trapper didn’t just paint a vivid picture of street life, but he also shared a lot of life lessons for readers that will leave you inspired.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai started dating in 2019 before getting married in 2021 in a lavish wedding ceremony at his Atlanta mansion. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Monaco Mai Jenkins, in January 2022.

In a recent interview on The Breakfast Club, Jeezy thanked Charlamagne Tha God for helping him get his book published when his deal fell through.

“This book was something I had been working on,” Jeezy revealed. “I had one situation and it fell through, and I called Charlamagne and was like, ‘Bro, who published your book, how did you get it done’ and he pointed in the right direction. Thank you for that brother. He helped me get this done, so just know Charlamagne had a lot to do with that.”

Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe is now available in book stores and online in digital and audiobook formats.