Stylo G Cops New Range Rover Sport: “Dancehall Music Do This”

Stylo G credits hard work, God, and dancehall music for his tremendous success after acquiring a new Range Rover Sport to add to his fleet of luxury vehicles.

The London-based dancehall star is a huge fan of the Land Rover brand and previously owned a Range Rover Velar, which he showcased in 2020. He also has another Range Rover in Jamaica for when he is on the island, which he rotates with a Mercedes-Benz.

Styloe G shared a video of himself at the Land Rover dealer sealing the deal on Tuesday (September 6). “Hard work, god, dancehall music do this #NewRangeRoverSport 1 more added to the collection #fyp #warning #newToy From Spain town to rangeTown fullyKit,” he wrote while adding that he has been working nonstop for the past 15 years.

The luxury SUV comes fully loaded in white exterior and black interior with a rear seat entertainment system, including screens fitted at the back of the headrests. The 2023 Range Rover Sport comes fitted with gloss black 21-inch wheels with all-wheel drive powered by a 3-litre V6 engine equipped with a plugin hybrid system.

A new Range Rover sport similar to the one Stylo G acquired will set you back around £80,000 in the UK and around JM$30 million in Jamaica before options are added. Cars are significantly more expensive in Jamaica than in the US and Europe due to hefty import duties.

The Spanish Town-native fans and peers in dancehall quickly took to the comments to congratulate him on his new whip. “Big move Stylo so much money you motivate me to go harder G keep grinding and showing us what’s possible as ghetto youths,” one fan wrote.

On the musical front, Stylo G has a new song, “Really,” bubbling on the airwaves. The Black State-produced single was released in July on the Mercury Riddim.