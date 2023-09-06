Masicka Thrilled To Join Adekunle Gold Afrobeats Tour

Dancehall artiste Masicka is set to embark on his first North American international tour as he joins upcoming Afrobeats artists Adekunle Gold and Nonso Amadi on the “Tequila Ever After” tour.

The ‘Tequila Ever After’ Tour will kick off on September 22, 2023, at the iconic House of Blues in Dallas, Texas, before moving on to the MGM National Harbor in Washington, DC, on September 27. The tour offers 17 stops and ends on October 22. However, Masicka will join the duo on seven dates, mainly September 27 in Washington, DC, September 29 at Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, New York, September 30 at Orpheum Theatre in Boston, MA, October 1 at MTELUS in Montreal, QC, Oct. 3 at Rebel in Toronto, OH, Oct. 6 at House of Blues Chicago in Chicago, IL and Oct. 14 at Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA.

A representative for the artiste revealed that this is Masicka’s first North American tour and adds to his growing stage experience, having performed in Europe and the United Kingdom in front of thousands of fans previously.

Masicka fans can expect the artiste to give an amazing, high-energy performance with some of his award-winning hit songs, and there is expected to be accommodation for him to meet and interact with his dedicated fans.

Masicka’s dancehall performance will be complimented by the rhythmic offerings of Afrobeats artists Adekunle and Nonso Amadi, and according to his team, it will be a “thrilling musical experience as these three talented artists bring their unique sounds and energy”, together.

Masicka expressed excitement at his being on stage for the first time in the United States.

“I am thrilled to be joining Adekunle Gold and Nonso Amadi on the ‘Tequila Ever After’ Tour. It’s a remarkable opportunity to connect with fans from different backgrounds and share my music on an international stage. I can’t wait to bring the dancehall energy and give fans an unforgettable experience,” Masicka said in a statement to Urban Islandz.

In the meantime, Masicka has been working hard on his upcoming sophomore album and is already teasing the release of his album before the end of the year.

The “Top Form” artiste is now regarded as one of the best artists in the dancehall space, and his debut album, ‘438’ has solidified him as a creative talent that is sure to continue to thrive.

With a new Def Jam record deal under his belt, Masicka continues to push the envelope, and his upcoming tour will certainly add to his growing repertoire as a force to be reckoned with.

Following his album announcement, many fans and followers reacted. “Roaaaad,” Lila Ike said as ZJ Chrome echoed her sentiment. “All me know is that on eyelash I shall see you at the MGM,” another fan wrote.

Tickets are on sale on the artiste’s website.