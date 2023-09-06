Drake Confirms “For All The Dogs” Release Date September 22

Drake confirmed on Wednesday (September 6) that his forthcoming album, For All The Dogs, is set for release on September 22, 2023.

The Toronto native dropped some hints about the release date yesterday when he donned a hairstyle with some beads with the number 922. Fans immediately dissected it as the release date of September 22 for the album. Drake seemingly couldn’t deny it anymore and decided to confirm that it was, in fact, the release date for the project.

Drake shared a throwback video of his father, Dennis Graham, at one of his performances. The clip is believed to have been recorded in the late 1980s or early 1990s in Toronto. “For All The Dogs September 22,” Drizzy wrote.

Fans have been waiting for a release date for the album since Drake announced the project at the beginning of the summer. The first release date was believed to be August 25th, and when that date came, and the album was not released, fans went berserk on social media.

That left some fans worried that the album might not see the light of day this year. However, The 6 God moved to ease those fears when he assured fans that he would drop the body of work no later than this year.

“I know y’all worried about this album. You think I’mma wait till, like, next year to drop this s**t,” he said. “I promise you I’m not, I promise you,” he told fans in Vegas on Friday night. “I got an album coming out called For All the Dogs. It’s — I know I say this a lot — it’s real close. I might give you the date in Vegas, maybe tomorrow night. I don’t know, I gotta go listen to it one more time. It’s coming. It’s coming real soon.”

Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny are the only confirmed features on the album so far, with rumors that Travis Scott and 21 Savage, two of Drake’s frequent collaborators, are also featured on the project.

With a release date finally set, the week after September 22 is shaping up to be another historic week in hip-hop, possibly in all of music, as Drake could be dropping another blockbuster album.