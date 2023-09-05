Birdman Greets Hot Boys B.G. On His Release From Prison

Hot Boys rapper B.G. was released from prison and was immediately greeted by Birdman. The New Orleans rapper was released from behind bars on Tuesday, September 5, after serving 11 of his 14-year sentence.

A video footage surfaced online on Tuesday evening showing the rapper wearing dreads walking out of a correctional facility. Several of his family members greeted him, but at least one prominent hip-hop figure was present, Cash Money honcho Birdman.

Sources say the Cash Money head has been regularly visiting B.G. behind bars while serving his prison sentence for witness tampering and weapons possession. “Real n**** out, b**ch, let’s get with it,” Birdman said as he went in for a hug from B.G. The rappers, who have been close friends for decades, later posed for a photo.

B.G., whose real name is Christopher Noel Dorsey, was sentenced in 2012 to serve 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and two counts of firearm possession. The charges stemmed from a traffic stop in 2009 that led to his arrest. Another inmate submitted a motion last year requesting that the Hot Boys rapper’s 14-year sentence be commuted, but the motion for a compassionate release was rejected by U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan.

Over the summer of 2023, rumors started popping up that B.G. was set to be released from prison early, it now turns out that the rumors were true. On Sunday, September 3, 2023, B.G. made a post on his Instagram informing his fans that he was getting released from prison soon.

“After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone,” the rapper said in his written statement. “It’s my last #Birthday being buried alive. This year I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I’m living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY.”

“The main focus, is to stay focused,” he added. “I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer. 13 years was more then enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on. I’m getting back in the 100MillionDolla race, and my big homie gave me the route.”