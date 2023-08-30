Boosie Badazz Responds To Daughter Calling Him Out Over New Song

Boosie Badazz is taking things up a notch and admits that he threatened to give his daughter Tori a black eye.

Tori and her father are at loggerheads after she referred to him as a “sperm donor” last month and said that he took back a Mercedez Benz AMG he bought her because she chose to go see her mother, who is sick.

It seems that Boosie Badazz and his baby’s mother are not on good terms, and that has been an issue between him and his daughter as he revealed that he doesn’t have the best baby mother and that he threatened to beat up his daughter.

“If we gonna keep it real, we gonna tell it. That sh*t hurt me… I raised them to be precious gold. My daughters, I raised them to be precious gold. Yeah, I told her that about 3-4 times. I told her I gon black her eye bout 3-4 times. Hopefully, I instill some fear in her. Look like it ain’t worked,” he said.

“Jay Z would never. Jay Z ain’t got my baby mom. Beyonce would never,” he added.

The latest blow-up between Boosie and his daughter comes after he released a diss track on Tuesday where he disrespected his baby mom and said, “[I] cut my daughter for life, you ungrateful a$$.”

In the song, Boosie calls the woman a “hood rat” and says that she was mad because her brother was murdered, the same brother who raped her little sister.

The incident between Boosie and Tori started last night after he became upset that she left his home to go be with her mother, who was in an accident and unable to walk.

The rapper reportedly took away the Benz he bought her but instead said his daughter was lying and that he took back the car because she had a problem with the color of the car.

The 16-year-old daughter has also claimed that Boosie was upset that his baby’s mom filed for child support against him, leading to him taking back the car.