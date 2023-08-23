Nicki Minaj Exposed Woman Behind Swatting Incidents: “So Grateful”

Nicki Minaj has revealed the identity of a woman who reportedly made several prank calls (swatting) to the police and Child Protective Services (CPS), claiming that the rapper’s son was being abused by a sex offender in the home.

Nicki Minaj made the revelation on Wednesday night as she named the prankster as a woman and said that cops would be pushing for criminal charges. The Trinidadian rapper wrote on Twitter, “Stephanie Bell. A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful.”

She added, “The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS. To God be the glory.”

The rapper’s life was disrupted by the malicious actions of the prankster back in June, which saw the Los Angeles SWAT team and CPS showing up to make wellness checks on the rapper and her son.

One of the calls also alleged that the rapper’s home was on fire around 3 a.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, several calls were made alleging that Minaj’s two-year-old son, Papa Bear, was in danger of being abused by a sex offender. The baby’s father, Kenneth Petty, is currently on house arrest and is a registered sex offender in the state of California after moving there in 2019 following his marriage to Minaj.

Both CPS and the Sheriff’s department responded to the calls, but it turns out the child was fine, and there was no fire.

Nicki Minaj had also said she had hired attorneys to help her catch the prankster.

That’s not the only issue Minaj has been experiencing in the quiet, upscale community where she resides. The rapper is also being harassed by someone who created a Change.org petition that says ‘Say No to Sex Offenders in Hidden Hills’ and calls for residents of the community to sign the petition to have Minaj and her husband evicted.

The Hidden Hills Community Association has not verified the petition but said no person by the name of the petition creator, Beverly Bardan, resides there.

It’s unclear if the woman identified by Minaj is also behind the petition.