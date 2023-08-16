Bobbi Althoff Responds To Rumored Drake Hookup Leading To Divorce

Bobbi Althoff has responded to claims that she hooked up with Drake and that has caused her husband to file for divorce.

Bobbi Althoff is causing quite a stir in the hip-hop world as she was relatively unknown to rap fans until she managed to get an interview with megastar Drake weeks ago. The interview is atypical of Althoff’s awkward style, but it was not a hit for fans in the rap/hip hop community as many felt it was cringy at best.

All appeared well until it seemed that Bobbi and Drake had a falling out after she appeared at his It’s All A Blur Tour over the last weekend, and she appeared stiff and unimpressed while others danced and sang around her. Maybe Drake might have been upset about the video, and they unfollowed each other, or something else happened.

According to a podcaster, he reached out to Bobbi Althoff for a comment on the situation with Drake after finding out that they allegedly had sex, and that is leading to a divorce for Bobbi and her husband. The young podcaster, who has a one-year-old child, told Drake that she celebrated her birthday on the day she chose to do the Drake interview.

“I heard that Bobbi slept with Drake and is getting a divorce, so I asked her, I DM Bobbi,” the podcaster said.

“She’s like I’m not like commenting on that publicly,” he said before censoring the remainder of his statement.

The rumors and apparent feud with Drake come just days after she attended Drake’s concert, where she implied she was unimpressed by Drake and his talent.

“Really in my element here @ this guys concert,” she captioned a video of her standing bored as her friends danced around her.

Althoff also drew the ire of hip-hop fans after she spoke about her interview with Drake’s best friend, Lil Yachty, on the BFFs podcast recently.

“He’s really kind of awkward,” she began.

“He was awkward, he didn’t even say hi to me, he’s not even acknowledging that I am in the room…I’m texting my friend like Ashley ‘I need to leave, this is so awkward’ and she is like ‘lean into the interview like call it out’, so then during our interview I was able to be like ‘Why did you do that? Like why did you make me feel like that?”

Drake unfollowed her shortly after that interview.

In the meantime, on Wednesday evening Althoff cleared things up as she shared a screenshot of the conversation with Dave, which read: “I am not commenting publicly but off the record, that is not true.”

Dave’s original message read, “My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true.”

Bobbi Althoff added that she did not want to do the podcast in the first place. “I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it. I’m going to leave it alone after this but this is the uncensored dm between Dave and I,” she wrote.