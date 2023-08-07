Ne-Yo Withdrew Apology For Sharing Opinion On Parents of Transgender Children

R&B singer Ne-Yo remains defiant amid backlash after sharing his opinion on parents of transgender children. The singer first apologized and then shared a video of himself withdrawing his apology.

On Sunday (August 6), the “Miss Independent” singer, 43, issued an apology to the LGBTQ community after receiving much criticism over a statement he made on VladTV last week. Ne-Yo, who is a father of seven, says he would not allow his children to make a decision to go through changing their sexual identity, even though he isn’t opposed to it when they become more mature.

“I have no issue with [the LGBTQI+ community] — I have no problem with nobody. You love who you love, you do what you do,” he said on the podcast. “I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman. There was two genders, and that’s just how I rocked.”

It’s unclear what went down behind the scenes or if the backlash on social media prompted him to tweet an apology.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” his statement reads. “I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive.”

“Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy,” the singer continued. “At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness.”

Perhaps Ne-Yo had a chance to sleep on what he said and felt his apology was not sincere, but he shared a video on Instagram along with a message letting everyone know he is standing by his initial opinion.

“First and foremost I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I am a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls okay that’s my reality,” Ne-Yo said in the clip. “Now if my opinion offended somebody then I apology if your offended that wasn’t my intentions, my intentions was never to offend anybody. However, I am entitled to feel however I feel. I am entitled to feel how I feel the same way you’re entitled to feel how you feel. I ain’t ask nobody to follow me and I ain’t ask nobody to agree with me. I was asked a question and I answered the damn question.”

Ne-Yo reiterates his stance with a statement written for all to see. While he has been getting some amount of backlash from the LGBTQ community, the singer is also receiving a lot of support from his peers in the industry.

“This sh*t is getting out of hand. FROM THE HORSE’S MOUTH. I WILL NOT BE BULLIED INTO APOLOGIZING FOR HAVING AN OPINION. AGREEING TO DISAGREE IS NOT A DECLARATION OF WAR,” he wrote. “Lord knows I ain’t perfect, I’ve made my mistakes indeed. And I’ve apologized to the people I’ve hurt for those mistakes. I couldn’t cast a stone if I wanted to, which I don’t. And I haven’t. My intention is never to offend anybody…but my opinion is MINE and I’m entitled to it. I don’t care what y’all do with yours. That’s YOURS. This is how I FEEL. If one of my 7 kids were to decide that he or she wanted to be something other than what they were born as, once they’re old enough and mature enough to make that decision…so be it. Not gonna love em’ any less. Daddy is still Daddy and he loves you regardless. But this isn’t even a discussion until they are MENTALLY MATURE ENOUGH to have such a discussion. Period. Point blank. Whatever. Y’all do y’all, imma do me and we can agree to disagree and coexist PEACEFULLY.”