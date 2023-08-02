Tory Lanez Lawyer Asks Judge To Sentence Rapper To Probation & Rehab

Rapper Tory Lanez’s lawyer has asked that he be released from jail and, instead of serving 13 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, that he receives probation and sent to a substance abuse program.

The sentencing memo was filed on Wednesday but is not yet public. However, journalist Meghann Cuniff claims to have a copy of the memo and has shared the gist of what defense attorneys for the Canadian rapper believe should be his punishment.

According to Cuniff, the rapper’s lawyer filed a professionally worded defense memorandum on what they think the rapper should receive following his conviction for three felony shooting charges against Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

She said that the rapper does not admit guilty and shows no remorse despite the conviction, and he maintains that he is “innocent and the case has too many problems for his ‘lack of remorse’ to be considered in his sentencing.

According to journalist Meghann Cuniff, who claims to have a copy of the memo, Lanez's sentencing memo asks that he be released from jail to probation and a substance abuse program.

The rapper’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, August 7 at 10:30 am before Justice David Herriford, judge of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County.

The rest of the details of the sentencing memo filed by Lanez’s team is unavailable, but it pales in comparison with what prosecutors have outlined and the 13 years sentence they have recommended for Lanez.

The prosecution’s sentencing memo outlines Lanez’s behavior before and during the trial, which includes his lack of care and disrespect to the court as he breached protective and gag orders placed on him not to speak about the trial or to the victim.

Tory Lanez was also accused of leaking a GSR DNA report to blogger DJ Akademiks in hopes that publicity might affect the trial with an advantage to him in its outcome.

Although defense lawyers Jose Baez and Ed Welbourn have said the rapper is innocent, the prosecution referred to evidence introduced in the trial where Lanez admitted that he was sorry for supposedly shooting Megan and asked her friend Kelsey Harris to convey his regrets.

Tory Lanez has remained behind bars since being sentenced in December.