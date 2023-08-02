Byron Messia’s “Talibans” Debut On Billboard Hot 100 Chart At 99

Dancehall artist Byron Messia has achieved another milestone as his song “Talibans” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at no. 99 on Wednesday.

The artiste recently celebrated receiving a Billboard plaque for his album No Love. He received the Hot Shot Debut for the album, which landed on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart at No. 8 during the week of June 6, 2023.

The artiste recently released “Talibans II,” the remix which has already racked up 4.6 million views since its release 13 days ago. The original song has 39 million views on Youtube.

“Talibans II” is also among the top 25 songs on several music charts around the world. The song’s popularity seems to have spread to fans looking for the original track and causing its popularity to spike.

The Billboard Hot 100 sees newcomer Rylo Rodriguez’s “Equal Dirt” at No. 100 behind Messia, while at the top sits “Try That In a Small Town” while the only hip hop songs are “Fukumean” by Gunna at No. 4 and Nicki Minaj x Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” at No. 8.

On Wednesday night, Byron celebrated the movement of the song on Billboard as he reposted his fans’ congratulatory messages.

“A lil island boy make on the billboards…congrats,” a repost of a Billboard chart page announcing his first career entry on the illustrious chart.

He also reposted the tweet on his Instagram page and added a trophy emoji to the caption. The post drew commendations from many in the music field, including producer Rvssian and others.

In the meantime, fans in Kingston will get an opportunity to see Messia perform in Kingston alongside Chris Brown.

On Wednesday night, it was announced that Byron Messia and Aidonia were added to the lineup for Brown’s ‘Under The Influence’ concert, which is being held at the National Stadium on August 27.

Byron Messia has been on an impressive run in dancehall since scoring his breakout hit with “Talibans” in January of this year. The song has clocked 40 million views on YouTube since its release, and Burna Boy’s remix is only fueling it further. A Chris Brown verse for the song recently surfaced but there are no official word on if Messia will be releasing a remix with the R&B singer.

In the meantime, dancehall fans globally are racking up streams across DSP giving the Jamaican-born St. Kitts deejay his first Billboard hit of his career.