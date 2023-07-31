Summer Walker Broke Up With Lil Meech Over Cheating, Jayda Cheaves Reacts To Comment

Summer Walker says she cannot put up with cheating as she hints that she has broken up with Black Mafia Family actor Lil Meech and even sent shots at Lil Baby’s partner, Jayda Cheaves.

On Monday morning, Summer Walker caused quite a stir as she hinted that she was cheated on. “Can’t do that cheatin’ stuff,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “Tried my best to be Jayda wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though, I wish him the best,” she added.

The posts by Summer come amid reports from several women that they were with Meech within the time he and Summer. A woman shared photos of Meech sleeping in bed next to her, but Meech had denied that the photos were recent, and Summer even defended the actor and called out the women for being messy.

The couple appeared to be in a good place as they were seen last week traveling. While at the airport, Meech stepped into stepdaddy mode as he carried one of Summer’s twin boys as they went through the airport.

In the meantime, Summer’s mention of Jayda was not taken kindly by the businesswoman and several of her friends, including her best friend, Dess Dior.

Jayda’s relationship with Lil Baby has been the subject of many discussions as the rapper has a reputation for cheating on the mother of his child, but she continues to stick it out with him.

Jayda defended herself against the comment by Summer.

“I learned my lesson after ONE kid. Mfers round here starting they own trends and tryna INSERT ME in for laughs on the shade room. NO,” she wrote with laughing emojis.

Dess Dior, who previously dated rapper Future added, “She could’ve got the same point across without mentioning Jayda. We’ve all had our run with a n***ga including u! STOP IT.”

Jayda also called out Summer for being a hypocrite.

“Mfers stay tryna be cap cool in DMs but weird publicly. This why I be off thus sh*t,” she said in a post on Snapchat.