Quavo’s Girlfriend Erica Fontaine Gets Serenade By Usher

Quavo is said to have a new love interest as he popped out with gymnast Erica Fontaine at Usher’s Las Vegas Residency.

Usher’s concerts have been going viral, with him ensuring that the pretty ladies in the audience are serenaded, and some have even caused quite a stir, like the infamous meltdown from Keke Palmer’s baby daddy after the singer gave Keke some attention at his event.

On Monday night, Usher respectfully approached a woman accompanying Migos rapper Quavo at the event. Erica Fontaine laughed as she sipped on a cocktail while Usher approached her to perform his 2010 smash hit “There Goes My Baby.”

Quavo and Fontaine are seen sitting in the middle section of the concert, but Usher seems to notice them as he makes his way around the audience to interact with fans.

The rapper sports an all-over red outfit and sunglasses while Erica has on a cut-out little black dress that’s giving a peek at her under-boobs.

Quavo previously dated Houston rapper Saweetie, but they broke up in 2021 after three years of dating. The “Icy Girl” rapper claimed that Quavo had cheated on her numerous times and sought to bribe her with Birkin bags.

On the other hand, Saweetie, who was previously linked to Lil Baby, appears to be dating rapper YG, whom she was spotted with earlier this year at dinner, and later the two appeared cozy while on vacation. Neither YG nor Saweetie have confirmed that they are dating, but they were seen earlier this month in the club celebrating her birthday.

In the meantime, curious fans have been checking up on Ms. Fontaine, who is a 24-year-old U.S. National Team gymnast.

The Virginia-born athlete reportedly rose to fame after being linked to NBA players Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard.