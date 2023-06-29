Casanova Speak Out After 15-Year Prison Sentence: “I GET IT NOW”

The wife of American rapper Casanova has promised to hold him down as he begins his 15-year sentence over RICO and drugs charges.

The rapper was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in jail after pleading guilty to one count of conspiring to violate the racketeering act and one count of conspiring to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Following the sentence, Cas’ wife, Jasmere Corbett, who goes by the name Jazzy, took to Instagram as she promised the rapper she’ll be on the other side of the tunnel waiting.

“I love you baby [red heart emoji] we gon walk that sh*t down [peace emoji],” she captioned an image of her and Casanova.

Casanova has been very private about his relationship with Jazzy, but she has often posted snippets of their private life. Some reports suggest that the pair have been married for over a decade and share a daughter named Cassie. In a previous interview, Casanova, 36, said he and Jazzy, 33, met and began dating in 2005 when she was 15 and he 18.

Despite the troubles in their personal lives, Jazzy, an entrepreneur and serial businesswoman, continues to focus on building out her brands, including a clothing line and a mobile car wash business.

After her husband’s arrest in 2020, she posted a sweet message to honor his birthday.

“Dear husband, love isn’t a big enough word for us. God gave us each other so we could withstand the storms of life together….They say anything worth having is worth fighting for so here I am fighting with you until the end because you’re more than worth it! I don’t care if the whole world is against us, You got me and I got you,” she wrote in a recent post celebrating his birthday in 2022.

“LOVE being your wife! Happy Birthday baby @bigcasanova_2x it’s free you til they free you and I’m not gon let them ever forget it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Casanova’s Instagram account also updated following the sentence.

“Everything to the chin, nothing to the heart. I GET IT NOW. I hope that don’t go over ya heads,” the Roc Nation artist said on his Instagram Story.

Casanova did not address recent reports he was attacked by gang members in prison and slashed in the face.