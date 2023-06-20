Shenseea Buys New House and Gets Candid About Her Mother’s Passing

Rising hip-hop artist Shenseea has purchased her new home as she makes her move to Los Angeles permanent.

The artist has been moved to the United States sometime last year ahead of launching her debut album, ‘Alpha’ and signing with Wasim ‘Sal’ Slaiby.

Shenseea announced the new life goal on Tuesday with an Instagram post. She was careful enough not to post any identifying details on the internet, given the recent target of celebrities and their homes in the Los Angeles area.

“New House who dis?” Shenseea captioned the post with a house and key emoji.

The artist shared a photo of herself standing in a doorway in Louis Vuitton shorts and a sassy white top while sporting a red wig. The artist bore a big smile as she faced the camera. She also shared several selfies in the house, which appeared to be empty. The home appeared to have a staircase inside and plants, based on another shot.

The artiste also seemed to preview a new song which is giving a dancehall track for her thirsty day-one fans.

“Talk truth, yeah me have the likkle cute call cute,” the artiste mouths the song with attitude.

There is also a bountiful orange tree on the property, and the artiste shared a photo of grass on the ground with dried leaves scattered about.

Shenseea is making strides with her career since launching out as a hip-hop artiste. She has been booked for Rolling Loud, and this year for the first time, she was a performer at Coachella with artists like Coi Leray.

The artist also received a big boost to her career earlier this month when she was featured on super-producer Metro Boomin’s Spider-Verse soundtrack.

The artist has slowly gained ground in the American market as one to watch, although her hip-hop music has not resonated with Jamaican fans who constantly share their dislike for her current music.

Shenseea has promised a new album this year, but she hasn’t released a definite date.

As for her new house, the artist is certainly putting her critics to shame following speculations that her money bag might have decreased following the settlement of two copyright lawsuits this year.

Shenseea shares how losing her mother boost her career

In a new interview with Hello Beautiful, Shenseea opens up about losing her mom and how the tragedy might’ve helped her take her career to the next level.

“And I never felt so sure about the time to pursue it until now,” she said. “It’s almost like when she died, she woke me up, honestly speaking. That’s when I got up and said I’m moving to the States and chasing this goal I’ve wanted for a long time. I always said that I wanted to go international five years into my career, which was the year my mom died.”