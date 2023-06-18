Skeng Tributes His Mother With “My Mada” Video On Father’s Day

Skeng paid tribute to his mother with a new single, “My Mada,” released on Father’s Day.

The dancehall star has never been shy about his love for his mother but has never mentioned his father. Thanks to his meteoric rise in dancehall, Skeng was able to buy his mother, who is a school teacher, a brand new car last year, a Nissan Skyline. He surprised her with the new whip while she was at school teaching.

Skeng released an accompanying music video for the single “My Mada,” directed by KD Visuals. The 3-minute cut starts with several photos of Skeng from childhood with his mother. The deejay appeared with his son in the black-and-white visual. The song was produced by 3 King Music Group and DiTruth Records.

“Now tears of joy proud a me mi mek way, Put the jacket and tie yo see cuz me no time waste, Make way fi me queen mek it past the rough days, So me build the house fi yo and buy yo the faster car,” Skeng deejays while showcasing a new house and a BMW park in the driveway.

The Spanish Town deejay also reflects on his troubled childhood as he expressed regrets about causing his mother heartache and worry as she frequently had to find new schools for him.

While updating his fans about the new single, the artist also shared that today is his mother’s birthday. “HFD to every Fawda…HBD to my mada,” he wrote while referring to his mother as “My Don.”

Skeng is one of the leading young artists in dancehall currently, with a steady supply of hit songs paving the way for a very diverse catalog at only 22.