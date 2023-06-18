Houston Rap Legend Big Pokey Dead At 45, Bun B Paid Tribute

Legendary Houston rapper Big Pokey died suddenly on Saturday night while performing at a bar in the city of Beaumont.

According to reports, Big Pokey, also called Milton Powell, had collapsed on stage while performing. The late rapper is well-known for his ‘chopped and screwed’ type of music emanating from the late 90s to early 000s and was one of the original members of the Screwed Up Click. He died at the age of 45 years old.

Eventgoers shared videos of the rapper after he collapsed, showing him struggling to breathe as he gasped for air. In one video, he is seen rapping, but within a second, he begins to gasp. The rapper falls back as the stunned audience watches on.

The rapper was given CPR but paramedics at the Pour 09 Bar and taken to the hospital, where he reportedly passed away a few hours after.

The rapper’s cause of death is suspected to be a heart attack, but officials have not confirmed whether that is true.

On Sunday, fans reminisced on the rapper’s untimely passing and his music which has billed him as a legend in the Houston rap area.

His debut album, “The Hardest Pit in the Litter,” released in 1999, launched his career into the unique Chopped and Screwed style. Over the years, Powell continued to release music, with his most recent being ‘Sensei’ released in 2021.

His publicist confirmed his passing on Sunday.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter!'” a statement from the publicist read.

In the meantime, Powell was celebrated by other Houston legends, including Bun B.

“I wasn’t ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city,” Bun B said in a lengthy post on Instagram. “Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If Heart of Gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven,” he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtodhTSu0CV/