Boosie Badazz IG Live Video Led To Federal Arrest For Firearm Possession

An Instagram video shared by Boosie Badazz last month led to the rapper’s second arrest for felony possession of a firearm, San Diego police say.

The rapper had been fortunate to beat an ongoing possession of firearm case, which was dismissed this week, but he was re-arrested in court for the same offense after police saw his Instagram story with him having a gun in his waist.

According to documents filed in court, the rapper was arrested after he was seen in an Instagram video with a handgun in his waistband, which he previously denied belonged to him.

Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was arrested on Wednesday after his presence caused a stir in the YNW Melly trial, where he showed support for the rapper who is on first-degree murder charges and facing the death penalty if convicted.

His latest arrest is connected to his arrest in early May on gun charges. The rapper, however, beat the case, which was dismissed on Wednesday morning, but cops immediately arrested him shortly after outside of the courtroom on one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Boosie Badazz is presently held in the county jail without bond, the Advocate reported.

In the complaint filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Boosie was spotted in an Instagram video posted by a known “Crip” gang member on May 6, where he was recording a music video. That video was being examined by ATF agents in an investigation on the Crip member when agents recognized Boosie with a handgun tucked into his waist in the back.

Police say Boosie was in San Diego at the time when he hosted an event in a community that is reportedly associated with the gang “Neighborhood Crip.”

The rapper’s location was reportedly tracked by a San Diego Police Department helicopter which spotted Boosie around 3 pm around 49th and Guymon Street. Boosie was seen entering the rear passenger seat of a black Mercedes SUV which was later pulled over after the driver ran a red light.

At the time, Boosie, his driver, and a security guard were in the vehicle. Boosie reportedly told cops that he didn’t have weapons, but his security guard did. On examination, police found a 9mm pistol with a magazine attached in a satchel bag.

Another 9mm handgun and magazine were found in the seat between Boosie and his security guard, along with marijuana.

Cops say that the gun that was found matched the one seen in the Neighborhood Crip’s video.

All three men were arrested, with Boosie shouting at the security, “You told me they were in the bag,” after the security said there was another gun in the seat.

The rapper’s lawyers have not commented on his arrest. Boosie made headlines last week after he turned up to show support for YNW Melly, who is on trial for the murders of two of his best friends.

The rapper had said he gave Melly’s advice and helped them to link up his lawyer, who helped him beat a murder-for-hire case in 2013.