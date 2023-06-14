Boosie Badazz Arrested By Federal Agents Will Miss YNW Melly Trial

Boosie Badazz is back behind bars and will likely miss the remainder of the YNW Melly murder trial.

The Baton Rouge rapper resolved one legal matter on Wednesday (June 14) but found himself entangled in another legal matter the same day as he was arrested by federal agents, TMZ reported.

According to a spokesperson from the San Diego County District Attorney’s office, Boosie Badazz, real name Torrence Hatch Jr., appeared in court on Wednesday regarding his ongoing gun case from May in that city. The rapper was victorious after the judge dismissed the charges. However, when all seemed well, and he walked out court, Boosie walked straight into federal agents waiting for him.

Following the conclusion of the gun case hearing, federal agents promptly arrested Boosie outside the San Diego courtroom. The specific circumstances leading to this new arrest remain undisclosed at present.

Urban Islandz reported last month that Boosie Badazz was arrested during a traffic stop in San Diego and charged with firearm possession after cops found two handguns in the vehicle he was traveling in. The rapper, who was in town for a performance, later bonded out of jail and proceeded to chew out police officers during his concert.

In the meantime, Lil Boosie appeared in court for the first two days of YNW Melly’s murder trial and voiced his support for the Florida rapper, who is facing the death penalty for allegedly killing his two friends. Boosie says he believes Melly and his co-accused, YNW Bortlen, are innocent of the charges. The two co-accused told law enforcement that their friends died in a drive-by shooting, but prosecutors say the two men killed their friends and attempted to cover it up.

The YNW trial is now underway in a Florida court, with YNW Melly potentially facing the death penalty if found guilty.