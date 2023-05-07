Boosie Badazz Arrested For Firearm Possession In California

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz has been arrested in San Diego for illegal possession of a firearm, several news reports suggest.

Arrest records shows that Lil Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was arrested on gun charges in violation of his status as a felon. According to the police report, the Baton Rouge rapper was charged with felony possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle without a valid CCW permit, Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited from carrying ammunition and carrying an unregistered firearm.

It’s unclear whether Boosie is still in custody or not and whether he has been granted bond. The rapper was reportedly arrested after 11 p.m. in California.

Boosie’s previous run-ins with the law stem from 2008 over drug possession and again in 2019 when he and his bodyguard, Antonio Allen, were charged with possession of marijuana and narcotics and possession of a firearm.

Boosie Badazz had also been charged with failure to maintain a lane. He and Allen were arrested after a traffic stop where cops found marijuana, a vape pen containing THC oil, a bag of cash, and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Since then, the rapper has kept out of trouble except for an incident last year when his Cadillac SUV was pulled over. Cops found a bag of marijuana and a large bag of cash.

Just this week, Boosie revealed that he was now cancer free as he revealed that he visited the doctor this week and found out that he was cancer free. He also revealed that the doctor who performed surgery on him years back to remove cancerous cells passed away last year.

“Stayed up all night praying for these results. #Cancerfree God Great but he test your faith all the time!” the rapper posted.