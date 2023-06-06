Bobby Shmurda Criticized Rap Says Genre Dangerous For Kids

Bobby Shmurda says rap music is downright dangerous to children.

During his recent appearance on The Danza Project podcast, hip-hop artist Bobby Shmurda disavowed rap music vehemently owing to the negative influence that the genre has seemed to become. The artist who previously declared that he did not want to be a rapper anymore says it has become dangerous to kids.

“These kids are following you guys, and you’re rapping about these f**king lifestyles… and it’s very dangerous to the communities. These little kids think that’s going on, and you didn’t even live it,” Shmurda explained.

He went on to share that he opted out of the rap game as he wants to just be an artist. According to Shmurda, he doesn’t even listen to rap anymore as he much prefers reggae music these days. “Rap is supposed to be telling muthaf**kas to go from negative to positive, coming from poverty to go to riches… and how to stay in that and how to change. That’s the sh*t that I want to hear. I wanna hear about living life. Mi wah hear some b***dc***t reggae,” the “Hot N*gga” artist said.

“That’s why I don’t listen to rap, I don’t know nothing about no rappers… Only time I listen to rap is when I’m in the club.” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bobby Shmurda said he does not consider Drake a rapper and explained how he would like to separate himself from the negative connotation associated with the semantics and just be an artist. Back in December 2022, Bobby took to Instagram Live to proclaim that he did not want to be labeled a rapper anymore. He drew a correlation with the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case and also alluded to the danger of the fictional storytelling in rap music.

“I don’t want to be named as a rapper no more, bro,” the 28-year-old stated. “It’s like when you do that rapper s**t, n**gas like try to come for that light. It’s just nasty, like these labels nasty. Look at what they just did to Tory. That s**t is nasty, my n**ga.”

He continued, “Then the whole rap community that’s f**king supporting these n**gas, y’all n**gas [are] disgusting my n**ga, cause these the same people that come from saying that they live our lifestyle, they came from our lifestyle. These motherf**kers [are] out here playing dress up right now.”

Bobby Shmurda was arrested in 2014 and later charged on a 69-count indictment that included murder, drug dealing, weapon possession, and more. He did six years behind bars and was freed in February 2021 and released a string of singles later that year. The Brooklyn artist shot to fame after the release of his iconic breakout single “Hot N*gga,” which went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100. The track has since been certified 5x Platinum.