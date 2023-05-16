Dancehall Artist Mad Daag6 Shot and Killed, Chronic Law Reacts

A member of the 6ixx musical camp, Mad Daag6, is among three men who were shot and killed in Mount Zion in Montego Bay over the past weekend as the parish experiences an upsurge of gun violence.

According to news reports, 11 people have been killed in the last week due to gun violence. Mad Daag6, along with two other men, were reportedly shot and killed on May 13th, but they weren’t unidentified until today. Reports are that the men appeared to be lured to the area where they were riddled with bullets.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed that the police were called to Mount Zion at around 9:30 pm Saturday after residents reportedly saw the three bodies strewn along the main road.

The men were reportedly shot and killed in the area they were found, the JCF responding team said.

Mad Daag6 was an upcoming talent and known for songs like” Eyes Open”, “Brutus”, “Nah Play” and appeared on songs with fellow 6ixx boss Squash (“Temper Problem”), Chronic Law (“Talk Yuh Talk Riddim Medley), Shaqstar and Daddy 1.

Mad Daag6’s colleague and former 6ixx member, Chronic Law, reacted to the young artist’s demise and shared that he was a great friend.

“Words naa go ever can explain how this unpredictable world mek mi feel. If a never u, mi get styling from jailhouse days, yuh push mi music round di wul a Jamaica, help mi spread mi wings inna di road,” Chronic Law wrote.

In another now-deleted post, the Law Boss added, “‘It f**k up how yu gone and we nuh get fi talk bout some things, life fk up, UNPREDICTABLE…ah just love bredda #MadDawgg.”

The artist, who was known for his songs and visuals holding guns and talking about killings, previously collaborated with late Trinibad artistes and 6ixx affiliated members, Rebel 6ixx, who was killed in 2020 in Trinidad and Tobago over supposed gang ties, and Fari Dan, another Trinibad artiste, and member of the 6ix camp who was killed last year May (2022) around the same date. Both artists repped the Montego Bay-based 6ixx camp, although born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago.

Mad Daag is also the second artist affiliated with the 6ixx crew killed this month as a third Trinidadian ‘Trinibad’ dancehall artiste, Wacko Don, was gunned down on May 2nd after reportedly releasing a diss track targeting a local gang leader.