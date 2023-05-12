Jamie Foxx Has Been Out The Hospital For Weeks, Says Daughter

Contrary to recent media reports, Jamie Foxx is on the mend and has been out the hospital for weeks, his daughter says.

The actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx broke the news last month that her father suffered a medical complication and was rushed to the hospital for treatment in Atlanta. There are reports that he suffered a heart issue suddenly that could’ve been fatal. Additionally, this information is not coming directly from the Foxx family, as the actor nor his daughter have not commented on the nature of his medical emergency.

On Friday, Corinne shared a message on her Instagram Story debunking news that the family is preparing for the worst as Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

“We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!” she added.

This message comes on the heels of new reports from mainstream media outlets that the Foxx family is preparing for the worst as his condition remains grave in the hospital. Not only is the reports appear to be false, but the actor is even healthy enough to play pickleball.

In the meantime, friends of the actor have been asking fans and supporters to continue to pray for him as he recuperates from his health scare. Nevertheless, it’s good to finally hear that Jamie Foxx is out the hospital and doing much better.

Last week, the actor shared a message on Instagram showing his appreciation for all the prayers and well wishes from his fans. “Appreciate all the love!!!” Foxx wrote. “Feeling blessed.”