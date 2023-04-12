Jamie Foxx Had Medical Complication, Daughter Corinne Foxx Reveals

Jamie Foxx has suffered a medical complication, his daughter Corinne Foxx announced on Wednesday, April 12, leaving fans shocked.

While she didn’t share the nature of his medical emergency, Corinne assured fans that her father is on the mends thanks to quick-thinking individuals with him. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote in a statement posted on her Instagram. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

There are no further updates from Corrine nor the Foxx family about his medical complication or his current condition. Nevertheless, fans can rest easy knowing that the R&B singer/actor is on the mend. As of the time of this publication, Jamie Foxx is currently getting treatment in the hospital, TMZ reported.

The last post from Jamie Foxx on his Instagram is a video posted six days ago of himself on his super yacht in Miami. He captioned the clip with the hashtag “#sizematters.”

Earlier this week, news broke that Jamie Foxx is currently filming his upcoming movie Back In Action with Cameron Diaz, Andrew Scott, Kyle Chandler, and Glenn Close. According to the Sun, the production was derailed due to a dormant bomb from World War II being found on location. “The production expected the scene to go off with a bang, but nobody could have predicted it would all be derailed by a bomb,” a source told the tabloid.

The cast was getting ready to shoot a stunt scene in East London’s Royal Docks, which had been planned since last month. The majority of the movie is currently being filmed in Atlanta on the main set.