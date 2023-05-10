Kranium Stunt On His Haters With His New Girl In “Vibes Weekend” Video

Kranium returns to the dancehall airwaves with a new banger titled “Vibes Weekend.” The New York-based deejay linked up with producer CJTheChemist for the new joint, for which he released an accompanying music video.

The 300K-directed cut saw Kranium linking up with his crew as they plot the weekend festivities with his new uptown girl. Dancehall artist Laa Lee also makes a cameo in the music video.

“Buck a gal from uptown, skin clean mix genes/ She have a crush pon the don since 17/ Say she like badman mek she feel safe/ She never know nutten bout love now she get older,” Kranium sings. “What yuh thinking what yuh drinking den/ We a go a Sandz fi the whole weekend/ Vibes whole night a figet problem/ Whole team out and a stunt pon dem/ What yuh drinking den, drinking den, BRT and Dream Weekend.”

Kranium recently announced he has parted ways with Atlantic Records and getting out of his major label deal with the record company.

“Although I had a lot of great moments I had terrible experience in the mix and thats what comes with taking chances,” Kranium continues. “With that being said I wanna thank @breeroyal_ for fighting for me in that building!! Over a Billion steam !! 3 silver in the UK! Certified Gold in America ! 3 Certified Gold and a Platinum in Canada that’s not a easy mountain to climb and we did that… but we finally come to an end of a dope partnership thanks to the Atlantic team and everyone that supported me .. A “NEW” journey has officially begin.”

Kranium is now an independent artist and is working on his new album, due sometime this year. The dancehall deejay says he got a ton of unreleased music, but he rather perfects a song before releasing it.