Rich The Kid Sued Over Alleged Hush Money To Keep Pregnancy Secret From Tori Brixx

Rich The Kid is being sued by a woman who claims that he owes her money to keep her pregnancy hush-hush so his fiancée Tori Brixx wouldn’t find out.

The lawsuit is filed by a woman under the moniker “Jane Doe” in a Massachusetts court seeking $35K in payment in relation to the secret. According to Radar Online, the woman claims that the rapper slept with her at a private hotel event in January 2023. In describing the events, the woman says the act was done without protection at the request of the artist.

She says that they had sex, and after she got pregnant, he made her sign an agreement to keep the pregnancy a secret, and in exchange, she would be paid $35K. The woman said the rapper paid her $10,000 and owes her $25,000. The woman also claims that the agreement was to keep their tryst a secret so that Rich’s fiancée, Tori Brixx, would not know.

The woman also accused Rich The Kid of battery after the act because he did not want her to leave the hotel. He reportedly followed her after she left the hotel and also got into her Uber. However, she said the rapper went home with her, where they had sex again. She supplied video evidence showing the rapper entering her home as shown on her home ring camera.

A photo of the rapper outside of the woman’s home shows him wearing a striped white outfit with a hat worn backway while he holds a coat. The woman said that she later found out she was pregnant, and that’s when he made her sign the agreement outlining the payment, but the rapper only paid a total of $10K.

In the meantime, it’s unclear if the woman had an abortion or if she is still pregnant, and details about her state have not been released.

Neither Rich The Kid nor his fiancée has reacted to the rumors.