Minister Marion Hall Drops Glam Visual For “I’m Doing Better” Single

Minister Marion Hall, formerly Lady Saw, released a sweet new music video for her track “I’m Doing Better.”

Since her announcement about her decision to return to the dancehall arena, Minister Marion Hall has been honoring her word with music. This week she delivered some visuals for a recent track, and fans are loving it. The recent release by the newly returned dancehall artist is titled “I’m Doing Better,” which happens to be the hook.

In the song, Minister Marion Hall, formerly known as Lady Saw, talks about an ex who has afforded her nothing but better circumstances since his departure. The video complements said track quite well with scenes of the dancehall royalty on a yacht with the girls, champagne glasses in hand.

“I’m doing better, way better since you left / I’m doing better, way better without your stress / I’m doing better, even looking better in my Gucci dress…”

The music video is a solid combination of the typical elements that you need to really make a song stand out. The dancehall artist gave boats, beaches, buildings, and big-body. Her luxury car was parked outside of the fancy mansion as the scene flips between her and shots of skyscrapers, yachts, and is that a dolphin?

The flipper is an ever-so-convenient metaphor for how flippant Minister Marion Hall appears to be towards her ex in this video as she leaves him in the rear view of her white Rolls Royce. The video, which was filmed in Florida, was directed by Jay Will and presented by DownSound Entertainment.

In a recent interview with Urban Islandz, Minister Marion Hall shares the inspiration behind the single as she preps for her big performance at this year’s Reggae Sumfest.

“The song title ‘I’m Doing Better’ came after a year and a half of so much stress, anxiety, and depression,” Hall said. “You know, I experienced an anxiety attack for the first time, I think. I was depressed and after hearing from the Lord, the holy spirit spoke to me and opened my spiritual eyes to the fact that he sits high, he looks low, and he governs everything, even when it seems like it’s out of control, it’s under his control. He got it, always under control.”