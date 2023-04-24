Latto Shout Out Coi Leray At Coachella and Dead Beef

Latto and Coi Leray beef is dead and the two female rappers are putting the fiasco behind them.

Coi Leray has backtracked on her barbs towards Atlanta rapper Latto whom she accused of body-shaming her last week. The “Blick Blick” artist blasted Latto for a line in her latest track, “Put It On Da Floor,” where she said she was smoking a blunt as big as Coi Leray. However, despite Coi’s ramblings on Twitter, Latto ensured that the young artist knew that she had no beef with her during her Coachella performance.

While rapping the lyrics to the new song, Latto stopped after the line about Coi and said, “Aye, Coi. By the way, I love your body, baby.”

Coi later tweeted that she had overreacted to explain her tweets blasting Latto.

“Maybe I overreacted, I don’t know. End of the day. Don’t say my name for clicks and likes. Specially if we don’t speak or communicate. I’m not a big blunt small blunt. Don’t compare me to nada. Mention b**ches you actually beef with. Put it on the floor but leave me out of the bullsh*t,” she tweeted Sunday.

In another tweet, she added, “There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. y’all don’t be knowing the half of the sh*t that goes on in this sh*t. But the main goal is ICON SH*T. If it don’t make me rich or better person. Stay away.”

Coi Leray tweeted on Monday (April 24) that she was initially confused about he diss song, “Much love to Latto! Appreciate the compliment.”

Coi might be trying to get into Nicki Minaj’s good graces because there are rumors that she and Minaj fell out after their song “Blick Blick” was released. Minaj has also not been seen hanging out or dealing with Coi, and it’s widely known that the Queen of Rap and Latto are not on good terms right now.

While calling out Latto, Coi said she did not know Latto in real life in one tweet, “If you don’t like me , support me or fwm don’t mention my name. Period. Sh*t don’t make sense. I don’t know none of you b****es in real life. Stay in y’all lane and leave me outta the bullsh*t. I be minding my business and showing real love offline.”

However, fans determined that was a lie as they pulled up receipts to prove that Coi Leray knew Latto more than she was letting on since she appeared in the video for Latto’s song “On God,” released in 2020 on Latto’s album, Queen of Da Souf.