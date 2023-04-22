Bounty Killer Debuts “50 Caliber” Mixtape Feat. Vybz Kartel, Baby Cham, Skillibeng and more

Bounty Killer team up with DJ Everlina on his new mixtape, 50 Caliber and Beyond, featuring a star-studded lineup.

Dancehall fans have been waiting on the Warlord to release his forthcoming album, King of Kingston, for the past three years. It’s unclear if that project will ever see the light of day. Fans hungry for new music from Bounty Killer can now listen to the hour runtime mixtape featuring some big-name artists, including Vybz Kartel, Baby Cham, Munga Honorable, Jahshii, Capleton, Dexta Daps, Morgan Heritage, Buju Banton, Big Youth, Busy Signal, Skillibeng, and more.

“Baddest and maddest mixtape out now,” Killer said in his announcement of the project on Friday (April 21). The project features previously released songs as well as some never before released singles.

50 Caliber and Beyond arrives on the heels of Bounty Killer’s recent hit song “Firm N’ Strong,” which has been getting heavy airplay locally. The dancehall legend has not given any new updates on his oft-delayed album, King Of Kingston. In November 2021, the “Book Book Book” deejay gave an update on the project, saying Snoop Dogg is among the guest list of some 36 artists potentially tapped to be featured on the album.

“Uncle @snoopdogg vocals are in 98% loading……….!!! MURDA PLACE. Ra**claath Pon Dem Ya Now,” Killer said at the time while tagging dancehall producer NotNice.

Snoop himself is no stranger to reggae/dancehall. In 2013, he released a full reggae album under the moniker Snoop Lion while attempting to convert to Rastafarian. The West Coast rapper spent a lot of time in Jamaica during the recording process but ended up having some bad blood with the local Rastafarian community, including the late Bunny Wailer, who accused him of trying to hijack the culture.

Snoop also has a new song out now with Buju Banton called “High Life,” which was released on 4/20. That song is more evidence that the rapper is still a big supporter of the culture.

In the meantime, Bounty Killer has been getting rave reviews from fans for his new mixtape.

“I fully enjoyed this mix totally, inspirational songs, love the tracks with Big youth and Buju, Dexta. The Mother song is exceptional, I definitely can relate to it.. Firm & Strong,” one fan wrote while another added, “This mix is a big thing most of the greats compiled in one General mix also with most of Bounty’s current hits big up yuh self Everlina. Yuh bad no rass.”

Bounty Killer has not given any new updates on his album King Of Kingston. Urban Islandz previously reported that the upcoming project is being executive produced by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, with additional productions from other local producers who Killer has worked with in the past. Bounty Killer’s last full-length album was released over two decades ago, his 2002 project Ghetto Dictionary, for which he received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album. That album saw guest appearances from Richie Stephens on “Pot of Gold” and Wayne Marshall on “Sufferah” which became a big hit that year.