Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice Twerk To Celebrate “Princess Diana” EP Release

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are blessing fans with a new twerk video and a new EP of “Princess Diana” remixes – all various versions of the original remix they worked on.

The two artists recently teamed up for a remix of Ice Spice’s hit song and released the remix and an accompanying video on Friday. Now, fans are getting an inside peek at the entire creative process by the Queen of Rap and Ice Spice cheekily dubbed the Princess of Rap as they release all versions of remixes they worked on.

Nicki Minaj is a hitmaker who never misses, and any fan can understand why it might be hard for her to pick one final release. After all, Minaj is known for working on dozens of songs for her albums but only releasing a chosen few of the lot.

On Tuesday, she and Ice Spice released the EP, which features four alternate versions of the popular song, with one titled “Extendo Clip.” The songs all keep the original beat but are interspersed with the individual artist’s cadence and flow.

Ice Spice’s success at snagging a collaboration with Nicki Minaj comes months after she snubbed Cardi B, who shared she loved her songs “Munch” and “Bikini Bottom.” Cardi B showed love to both Ice Spice and GloRilla, and she later collaborated with Glo on her Tomorrow 2 remix that became an instant No. 1 song.

Ice Spice revealed late last year that she was a Nicki Minaj fan, and most fans knew that meant she couldn’t acknowledge or work with Cardi B if she wanted her dream collaboration. Her patience did pay off. It seems Nicki began blowing up her notifications after releasing her debut EP, Like…?.

“GAG!!! ‘The people’s PRINCESS.’ Catch it!!!” Nicki reacted to a Daze Magazine cover shoot of Ice Spice.

Things immediately took off between the rappers since then, and the news of their collaboration was more than welcomed.

In the meantime, “Princess Diana (Extendo Clip)” reached No.1 on US iTunes, replacing “Princess Diana (Remix)” released last Friday.