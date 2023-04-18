Nicki Minaj Supports Kai Cenat After Twitch Ban: “let the boy live”

Weeks after Kai Cenat was celebrated in hip hop as the biggest streaming on Twitch, his account has been banned, and many in his circle, including Nicki Minaj, are ready to put in a good word for him.

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s biggest creators and is well known for his funny live streams and celebrity guests. He has drawn in a significant amount of people onto the platform and was recently named the Streamer of the Year.

This would mark the fifth time that the streamer is getting banned, and while his latest violation is yet unknown, his previous bans included having weed and sexual content on the stream. “BANNED,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday to inform fans what was happening.

Still, there might be hope for him, as Nicki Minaj says she’s ready to vouch for him. Over the weekend, Kai shared his reaction to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” remix. Nicki reposted the reaction writing, “Ngl. I love him sm,” sending Kai into screams of excitement while he was on Live.

While on Queen Radio on Monday night, fans of Kai updated Nicki Minaj that he was banned on Twitch and the Queen of Rap was ready to spring into action.

“Why would they do that? Like let the boy live, like like the boy rock, like stop,” She said on QR.

She added, “I’mma get cute. I’mma dress up nice and cute and go live with him and speak to him if that’s cool with him, you know what I’m saying but let me think how I’ll reach out to him cause I really like him. I really like him a lot.”

Kai now has two major forces in hip hop on his side. Weeks ago, Drake congratulated the streamer after his achievement made news headlines.

“Twitch motivate the kids send him $50 million,” Drake said after Kai was named the platform’s top streamer.

Twitch has not spoken further on the latest ban.