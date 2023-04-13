Megan Thee Stallion Says Carl Crawford Draining Label Bank Account To Avoid Paying Up In Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion has asked the court to appoint a third party to audit the finances of 1501 Certified Entertainment and manage said funds until the end of her lawsuit against the label. The rapper’s application comes following concerns raised by her legal team that the label has been mismanaging funds or removing funds from the account in a bid to not pay her damages should the court award judgment in her favor.

According to TMZ, the rapper filed the new motion on Thursday, where she revealed that 1501 Certified Entertainment of having a small amount of money in its bank account reflecting earnings by the rapper.

The motion revealed that the account, which is 1501’s primary bank account, contains less than $10,000 despite earnings from the rapper amounting to millions being deposited.

Megan Thee Stallion is suing Carl Crawford, 300 Entertainment‘s J. Prince, and Gee Roberson over a contract dispute which she says is unconscionable, and she later amended her claim and is seeking millions of dollars she says the label made from her music without paying her or its share of expenses as outlined by the contractual obligations.

The Houston rapper also expressed concern that Carl Crawford, J. Prince, and Roberson are the only ones using the account to pay themselves.

The latest motion by Megan signals that all continue to not be well between her and Crawford and the label.

While Megan is contesting eight album deal is complete with 1501, and her lawsuit asks the judge to make a ruling to declare the contract at an end, Crawford has sneakily continued to imply that Megan is still working for the label and plans to do so with a new album and tour.

Over the last two years, Crawford publicly mocked and disrespected the rapper during the Tory Lanez shooting trial and victim-blamed her while also beefing with her over their contract. He continues to regard her as under his label, as expressed in a message last month.

“We want the entire Community of Texas to help 1501 Certified Entertainment welcome Queen of the Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion, back to the City of Houston,” a statement from the label read after the rapper returned to social media following a break after the trial.

His tone also changed weeks prior as he seemingly issued an apology to her over his nasty behavior online.

“Unfortunately, me and Megan haven’t talked since 2019,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We been going through what y’all seen online. That’s unfortunate, too, because I never wanted to go have a situation where I was going back and forth with her on the internet. I never had problems with Megan Thee Stallion, but this social media stuff turned it really sour. You take this social media stuff out of it, and we won’t have a problem. You won’t hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion’s name unless it’s a big-time interview.”