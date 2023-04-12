Nicki Minaj Starring and Producing “Lady Danger” Series With 50 Cent

Nicki Minaj is coming for 2023 with a force as she is announced as lead actress and executive producer of a new animated series Lady Danger. The series is being produced by Amazon’s Freevee and is centered on the Dark Horse comic book series with the same title by Alex de Campi, Deadline reported.

The show has several big names attached to it, including Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, whose production company G-Unit Film will be producing it alongside Brian Sher, Paul Young, and Mike Griffin for Make Good Content. Animation studio Starburns Industries will also get animation credit on the show.

The series will be written by executive producers Carlton Jordan who is well known for his work on March on the CW, and Crystle Roberson, who executive produced Black Mafia Family, Greenleaf, and many others. A few details have been released about the plot of the series is set in the year 2075 and surrounds the life of a government field agent who is betrayed by her team and left to die because she finds out a dangerous secret.

The agent, however, survives and is reborn as Lady Danger, “an afrofuturistic ass-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention),” Deadline said.

The show will focus on her mission to fight villains who are destroying the earth while she also struggles to keep her identity a secret.

In the meantime, Deadline listed the credits of producer Jordan as a multi-hyphenate – writer, director, and producer with an extensive production record on shows Disney FairyTale Weddings for Freeform, Big Freedia: Queen Of Bounce for Fuse, Mexican Dynasties for Bravo, and soon to be released Unfiltered: Paris Jackson series for Facebook Watch. Jordan also has in the works a scripted series produced by Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions, and his show Love Handles is heading to HBO.

On the other hand, Roberson also has an extensive production record, having begun her career at Sony and working with the likes of Columbus Short, Idris Elba, and others. She served as director on shows like Ambitions and Greenleaf for OWN/ Lionsgate and on Bigger and American Soul for BET.

Roberson is currently producer and director on Queens for ABC, and she is also directing the current episode of Black Mafia Family for Starz/G-Unit. She also has writing credits on HBO’s Love Handles.

50 Cent, who is now a successful writer/producer/director starting with the hit show Power on Starz and various spin-offs, reacted to the announcement.

“What you doing today, we working @nickiminaj South Side you already know what it is. Big Bag Boom,” the rapper added.

Nicki Minaj also co-signed the announcement, writing in the comments, “big BIG Queens Shit #QGTM they want action? Tell my ni***z cause a scene fully active.”

The announcement might not be a surprise for many as 50 Cent recently revealed that while he admired Cardi B for the way she has transformed her life to live the American dream, Nicki Minaj was his favorite mainly because they were both from Queens, New York but also because he felt that her rap dominance is undeniable and she is the blueprint that set the stage for many commercially successful rappers today.