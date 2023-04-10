Drake Jokes He Is Rick Ross Identical Twin After Jamaican Fans Mixed Up

Jamaicans only know one major rapper, and that’s their beloved Drake. The rapper was recently thought to be in Jamaica for the popular Vacae Easter weekend events, but as it turns out, Drake was nowhere near or in Jamaica.

Some fans of Drake hilariously mixed him up with Rick Ross, a pretty wild mix-up. Rozay was booked to perform at Vacae weekend and was greeted with much excitement ahead of his performance at Sandz. One video shared by fans online showed him being greeted by a group of women at the airport. Rick Ross laughs with the women and asks one of them who he is, to which the woman replies, “Drake.”

“Do you know my name?” Rick Ross asked the woman. The female answers, “I do… Drake.” Ross quickly told her, “Incorrect,” before running off in Patois, “the big belly rude boy, true ting dis.”

The hilarious video shared by Ross has since gone viral, as the woman clearly doesn’t remember the two rappers do not resemble. “@champagnepapi (Drake instagram handle) they need you in Jamaica,” Ross captioned the video.

Drake also caught wind of the video after fans tagged him and made fun of the resemblance and added that he and Ross were twins. “At least they know we identical twins @richforever,” Drake replied.

Drake is beloved by Jamaicans as he’s often proclaimed his love for Jamaican culture and even said his idol was Vybz Kartel. The last time Drake made a public appearance in Jamaica was in 2018 at Popcaan’s Unruly Fest. It’s unclear if he will be paying the island a visit soon since Popcaan announced the return of the festival for this year.

As for Ross, he has been rumored to be dating Jamaican entrepreneur Pretty Vee and has taken to liking Jamaican culture. He and Drake previously collaborated on tracks like “Stay Schemin,” “Aston Martin Music,” “Lord Knows,” “Money in the Grave,” “Gold Roses,” and “Diced Pineapples,” to name a few.

Rick Ross and Drake have in the past discussed working on a joint project, after having so many collaborations between them. The status of that project remains unknown.

In the meantime, Rick Ross put on a show for his Jamaican fans at Sunday’s Sandz Caribbean Music Festival at Plantation Cove in St. Ann. The Maybach Music Group chief jetted to the island on Sunday afternoon and immediately hit up a local favorite seafood restaurant for some steamed fish and crab legs.